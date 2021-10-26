SkyView
Deputies search for missing man and boat on Lake Murray

By Hannah Robinson
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a man and his boat on Lake Murray.

David Grantham left home in the overnight hours and got on his boat at a marina off of Highway 378 around 3 a.m. on Tuesday, according to officials.

If you see Grantham or his boat, call Detective Hart at 803-862-7667.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

