Deputies search for missing man and boat on Lake Murray

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a man and his boat on Lake Murray.

David Grantham left home in the overnight hours and got on his boat at a marina off of Highway 378 around 3 a.m. on Tuesday, according to officials.

If you see Grantham or his boat, call Detective Hart at 803-862-7667.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

