Call about toddler stuck in drain in Spartanburg ends up being Halloween prank, police say

Spartanburg police say Halloween season is in full swing
Call about toddler stuck in drain in Spartanburg ends up being Halloween prank, police say(Spartanburg Police)
By WYFF News Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Halloween season has officially arrived in Spartanburg.

Spartanburg police said they were called Monday to Northview Street about a possible toddler stuck in a storm drain.

The caller told dispatchers that they could see legs sticking out of the drain.

When officers responded they discovered it was nothing more than a Pennywise prank.

They had one message for the prankster: “You forgot the red balloon. 🎈#DoBetter”

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

