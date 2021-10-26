Call about toddler stuck in drain in Spartanburg ends up being Halloween prank, police say
Spartanburg police say Halloween season is in full swing
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Halloween season has officially arrived in Spartanburg.
Spartanburg police said they were called Monday to Northview Street about a possible toddler stuck in a storm drain.
The caller told dispatchers that they could see legs sticking out of the drain.
When officers responded they discovered it was nothing more than a Pennywise prank.
They had one message for the prankster: “You forgot the red balloon. 🎈#DoBetter”
