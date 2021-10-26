SkyView
Attorney General Alan Wilson joins lawsuit to stop federal funding of abortions

This comes after a federal rule change allowing taxpayer dollars to be used to encourage and support abortions was produced.(Sean Rayford | (AP Photo/Sean Rayford, File))
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Attorney General Alan Wilson will join with Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and 10 other states to sue the Biden administration to stop federal funding of abortions.

This comes after a federal rule change allowing taxpayer dollars to be used to encourage and support abortions was produced.

The lawsuit was filed Monday in the U.S. Southern District of Ohio. The lawsuit does not challenge the right to an abortion, which the U.S. Supreme Court created in Roe v. Wade.

The lawsuit seeks to reinstate rule changes made in 2019 that required federally funded family-planning clinics to be physically and financially independent of abortion clinics and refrain from referring patients for abortions.

The purpose of both of those rules was to build walls to prevent the funding of abortion with taxpayer money — which remains illegal.

“The Department of Health and Human Services knows it cannot legally subsidize abortion, so it’s trying to do it indirectly by putting family planning services and abortion services in the same place,” Attorney General Wilson said. “While fighting to protect the lives of unborn children is important enough on its own, we’re also fighting against a federal agency that’s trying to blatantly violate federal law.”

The Family Planning Services and Population Research Act of 1970 appropriated public funding for family planning clinics to increase low-income Americans’ access to preventative health services.

The law does prohibit funds from being “used in programs where abortion is a method of family planning.”

In May, Yost and attorneys general from 20 other states sent a letter warning the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services against reversing the 2019 rules.

Despite that warning and the Title X law, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services recently issued a rule lifting the program integrity requirements.

South Carolina’s and Ohio’s challenge is joined by Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, and West Virginia.

Read the full letter below:

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

