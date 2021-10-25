SkyView
U.S. Army soldier charged in connection with murder of grandparents in Chester County

By Hannah Robinson
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia military service member has been arrested and charged in connection with the murder of his grandparents in Chester County.

Gene Alexander ‘Alex” Scott, 24, of Columbia, was arrested by the Military Police while serving in the U.S. Army in Germany on October 21. Scott is charged with two counts of murder and one count of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to officials.

On June 21, 2020, Father’s Day, Deputies responded to a home on Doe Street in Richburg where the bodies of Gene Rogers, 61, and Billie Rogers, 78, were found.

Multiple agencies are investigating the murders, including SLED, The Fort Mill Police Department and the FBI.

Scott was escorted by Military police and transferred to the custody of the Chester County Sheriff’s Department. He is currently being housed at the Chester County Detention Center, according to deputies.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

