Second week of jury selection set to begin in Arbery murder trial

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WTOC) - The second week of jury selection will start Monday morning in Brunswick for the three men charged in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery.

Jury selection is expected to continue at 8:30 a.m. inside the Glynn County Courthouse.

Right now, the pool count is at 23 potential jurors that have qualified out of four days of questioning. Dozens more will be needed before a final jury gets selected of 12 jurors and four alternates.

The jury questionnaire posted on the county’s website asks jurors if they have been following this case, how much have they heard from the media, what facts do they believe to be true, and have they seen the video of the February 23 shooting. It also asks that they share all of their social media accounts.

Court was in session four days last week. They did not meet on Friday because Judge Walmsley said one of the lawyers had a personal obligation.

Last week, the defense and prosecution asked one-on-one questions of potential jurors. That is what we expect to happen again this week and possibly into next week.

WTOC will be in Glynn County throughout the trial and will have the latest updates on-air and online.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.