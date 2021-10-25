Richland Two: only 20 parents allowed in Tuesday’s school board meeting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland Two School District is only allowing 20 people into a school board meeting Tuesday night.

This is a new procedure R2 implemented last week citing COVID-19 and safety measures as the reason.

The school district continues to follow the CDC guidelines and since R-2 is still considered high transmission, that’s why they are limiting the number to 20.

The school says they’ve moved to a smaller board room from the conference room they used during COVID. There is limited space.

In a September school board meeting, people were still close together.

On the districts Facebook page, they outlined the rules

All must wear a mask

No one may linger in the lobby

No one is allowed to protest outside the entrance door

One parent commented on the district Facebook page saying the state’s positivity rate is 5% and this is an inconsistent position for the district to take and severely limit the ability of parents to participate and be heard in the education of their children.

Board Member Lindsay Agostini says she’s received a lot of emails and phone calls from concerned parents.

“That building R2-I2 was built with our tax dollars. It’s there to serve our constituents,” Agostini said. “What better place to use it than to offer it to those who built it to come in and share our concerns.”

Agostini says she plans on sending an email to the school to ask them to move the meeting to a larger room so more parents can attend.

“We took a step back cause when we got in the room we noticed safety concerns so we needed to take a step back,” said Libby Roof, the spokesperson for Richland Two.

She additionally said they were meeting in the large conference room upstairs, but they can’t use the conference room anymore because it’s rented out. An auditorium isn’t accessible due to sporting events already scheduled inside them.

Roof said she’s not sure how long the new rule will last and that it all depends on the CDC’s guidance.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.