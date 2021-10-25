SkyView
Irmo PD investigating armed robbery at BP gas station

Deputies say the robbery occurred around 10 p.m. at a BP gas station is located at 7353 Nursery...
Deputies say the robbery occurred around 10 p.m. at a BP gas station is located at 7353 Nursery Road on October 23.(Irmo Police Department)
By Connor Lomis
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 4:42 PM EDT
IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - The Irmo Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at a gas station from this past Saturday.

Deputies say the robbery occurred around 10 p.m. at a BP gas station is located at 7353 Nursery Road on October 23.

According to deputies, a man entered the gas station, presented a firearm, and demanded cash from the register.

After obtaining the cash, he fled the scene in a light color sedan that did not have a license plate.

There are no reports of injuries during the robbery.

With any information about this crime or the identity of the suspect, please contact Sergeant Trent Williams at 803-781-8088.

To remain anonymous, you can call Midlands CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visit their website.

If the information leads to the identity and arrest of the suspect, there could be a cash reward.

