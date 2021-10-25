SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

First Lady Jill Biden lands in Charleston ahead of visits to Joint Base Charleston, MUSC

First Lady of the United States Dr. Jill Biden
First Lady of the United States Dr. Jill Biden
By Logan Reigstad
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 11:43 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - First Lady Dr. Jill Biden landed in the Lowcountry late Sunday night ahead of two planned appearances in the Charleston area on Monday.

Biden is set to visit the Medical University of South Carolina Hollings Cancer Center to mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Joint Base Charleston to take part in an event with military families.

Earlier Sunday, she and Surgeon General Vivek Murthy flew to Michigan and took part in multiple events, including a listening session with members of the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe about youth mental health.

Biden is set to return to Washington, D.C., Monday night.

Last Sunday, Biden visited Brookland Baptist Church to celebrate Pastor Charles B. Jackson’s 50th anniversary in West Columbia.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

crime scene tape
Lexington County Deputies investigating bomb threat, store partially reopened
Northeast Columbia home declared public nuisance after mounds of trash piled high in front yard
One injured in Lexington County shooting, deputies investigating
One injured in Lexington County shooting, deputies investigating
Bishopville officials searching for missing woman
Bishopville officials searching for missing woman
Columbia charter school teacher fired after accusations of writing racial slur on the board
Columbia charter school teacher fired after accusations of writing racial slur on the board

Latest News

wis
FIRST ALERT Day Today for some storms possible this evening
South Carolina’s average gas price is below the U.S. average at $3.15, according to AAA...
Average US price of gas spikes 13 cents per gallon to $3.44
Glynn County Courthouse in Brunswick, Ga.
Second week of jury selection set to begin in Arbery murder trial
Alex Murdaugh
Lawyers file injunction to stop Murdaugh, son from disposing of financial assets