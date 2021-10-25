First Alert: A few showers, possible strong storms tonight; even more rain expected Thursday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking more showers and potential thunderstorms in your forecast by Thursday.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Tonight is a First Alert. A cold front will bring a few showers and potential strong storms in the Midlands tonight. Rain chances are around 30-40%. Otherwise, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies, and it will be breezy. Lows will be in the mid 50s.

· Dry and mild conditions on tap for Tuesday & Wednesday. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s under mostly sunny skies. Tuesday will be breezy.

· A low pressure system pushes rain and potential thunderstorms in the Midlands Thursday. Rain chances are around 70% right now. Highs will be in the 60s.

· A few isolated showers are possible Friday and Saturday. Rain chances are around 20%. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s.

· By Halloween, we’ll see mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the low 70s. Evening temperatures will be in the 50s.

First Alert Weather Story:

As we move through your Monday night, it’s a First Alert. A cold front will swing through the Midlands this evening and tonight, giving way to a line of showers and storms in the area. Expect some brief heavy rain and potential strong storms. The winds will be a bit breezy tonight. Once the front passes the area, our skies will gradually clear. Low temperatures will be in the mid 50s.

On Tuesday, we’ll see sunny skies in the area. It will be mild and breezy. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s.

For Wednesday, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds. It will be slightly cooler with highs in the low 70s.

Stay alert on Thursday. A low pressure system from our west will bring scattered rain and potential thunderstorms to the Midlands. Rain chances are around 70%. Some heavy rain is possible. We haven’t posted an Alert Day just yet for Thursday, but we’ll keep you posted. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s.

A few isolated showers are possible Friday and Saturday. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s.

By Halloween this Sunday, we’ll see mostly sunny skies. High temperatures will be in the low 70s. Around trick-or-treat time, temperatures will be in the 50s.

First Alert Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers & Storms (30-40%). Cool and Breezy. Low temperatures in the low 50s.

Tuesday: Sunny Skies. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny & Mild. Highs in the low 70s.

Thursday: Mostly Cloudy. Rain Likely (70%). Even Cooler. Highs in the low 70s.

Friday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Shower (20%). Highs in the low to mid 60s.

Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Shower (20%). Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Halloween: Sunny Skies. Mild. Highs in the low 70s. Evening temperatures in the 50s.

Monday: Mostly Sunny and Warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

