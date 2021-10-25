SkyView
FIRST ALERT Day Today for some storms possible this evening

By Adam Clark
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 8:32 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Heads up! We’ve got the chance of some late afternoon into the evening hours showers and storms.

First Alert Headlines

  • There’s a chance of some stronger cells moving through the evening, right now it’s near a 30% chance.
  • Storms could be strong with gusty winds and some brief heavy downpours.
  • There is a marginal risk of severe weather (level 1) for the northern half.
  • There could be some activity in the tropics by the end of the week.

First Alert Summary

We have partly cloudy skies and warm temperatures today. Highs will be in the low 80s. By this evening there’s a 30% chance of some showers and storms that could be on the stronger side. So we’ve issued an alert day for the threat of severe weather as a cold front passes through the region.

There’s a few evening showers and storms before 11pm then skies start to clear up as high pressure builds. Lows are down to 56.

Tuesday we see highs reach the mid 70s with sunny skies as high pressure settles over the region.

Lows tonight are in the mid 40s Wednesday morning and high temps are in the low 70s.

Our next big system comes Thursday. It’s an upper level low and will slowly move to the east. Lows are near 51 and highs reach the upper 60s. The chance of rain goes up to 60% and amounts to look to be around a half inch. Overnight into Friday we still have some on and off rain showers.

Lows Friday morning are in the mid 50s and highs reach the low 60s. There’s a 20% chance of showers as the upper level low slowly moves north and east out of the region.

Now to the tropics... The low moving off the coast of the mid Atlantic this week has a 40% chance of tropical development in the next 5 days. The mid Atlantic and New England has a chance of getting some heavy rain and gusty winds from this system.

Forecast Update

FIRST ALERT DAY Monday: Partly cloudy. Showers & Isolated Storms (30%). Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Tuesday: Cooler. Mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid 70s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with temps in the low 70s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and rain. Highs are in the low 70s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of a few showers. Highs are in the low 60s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of a few showers. Lows are near 50 and highs reach the mid 60s.

