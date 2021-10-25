SkyView
Earthquake reported in Jenkinsville, South Carolina

The USGS reports it was a 2.2 magnitude that hit about 12:40 p.m.
By WYFF News Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
JENKINSVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - An earthquake was reported Monday afternoon in Jenkinsville, South Carolina.

The USGS reports it was a 2.2 magnitude that hit about 12:40 p.m.

Jenkinsville is about 19 miles from Newberry and 28 miles from Columbia.

Several earthquakes have been reported in the state this year.

