Earthquake reported in Jenkinsville, South Carolina

JENKINSVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - An earthquake was reported Monday afternoon in Jenkinsville, South Carolina.

The USGS reports it was a 2.2 magnitude that hit about 12:40 p.m.

Jenkinsville is about 19 miles from Newberry and 28 miles from Columbia.

Several earthquakes have been reported in the state this year.

