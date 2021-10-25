3 crashes on I-20 East cause traffic slow-down

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Three separate crashes on I-20 East near Exit 58 have traffic at a stand-still.

The crashes happened around 9 a.m. on Monday, according to traffic officials.

We’re working to get more information on the crashes. At this time, there are no serious injuries to report.

The vehicles are being moved out of the road.

Seek alternate routes and expect delays as officials work to clear the scene.

