SCHP investigating fatal crash in Orangeburg County

By William Rioux
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead after a crash in Orangeburg County.

At 11:50 a.m., Troopers say a 2010 Toyota SUV was traveling north on U.S. 15 near Theater Drive. The driver of the vehicle ran off the left side of the road and struck a tree. The driver was the only occupant and is deceased.

The driver was wearing a seatbelt. This accident is still under investigation by the SCHP.

Check back for updates.

