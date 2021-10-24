SkyView
One injured in Lexington County shooting, deputies investigating

By Hannah Robinson
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A shooting in Lexington County sent one person to the hospital.

The incident happened Sunday around noon on Fox Crossing Road and Kitti Wake Drive, according to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.

The shooting is believed to be an isolated incident and the alleged shooter isn’t a threat to public safety, according to investigators.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

