One injured in Lexington County shooting, deputies investigating

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A shooting in Lexington County sent one person to the hospital.

The incident happened Sunday around noon on Fox Crossing Road and Kitti Wake Drive, according to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.

The shooting is believed to be an isolated incident and the alleged shooter isn’t a threat to public safety, according to investigators.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.