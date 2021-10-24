SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Law enforcement working death in Edgefield County

Edgefield County death
Edgefield County death(wrdw)
By William Rioux
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office confirms they are on the scene of a dead body off the side of the road in Edgefield County.

Law enforcement has the road blocked off at Red Oak Grove Rd. and Highway 23 in Edgefield County.

Currently, the Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office and SLED are at the scene.

This story is developing and there’s a News 12 crew at the scene. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northeast Columbia home declared public nuisance after mounds of trash piled high in front yard
Columbia charter school teacher fired after accusations of writing racial slur on the board
Columbia charter school teacher fired after accusations of writing racial slur on the board
crime scene tape
Lexington County Deputies investigating bomb threat, store partially reopened
Four charged in Lexington County jail contraband case
Four charged in Lexington County jail contraband case
crime scene tape
Deputies investigating after man found shot to death at Columbia apartment complex

Latest News

Group of runners honor fallen military service members at State House
Group of runners honor fallen military service members at State House
One injured in Lexington County shooting, deputies investigating
One injured in Lexington County shooting, deputies investigating
Love County deputies say they were called out to the Red River, just east of the I-35 bridge at...
Deputies investigating after infant dies in Greenville County
Bishopville officials searching for missing woman
Bishopville officials searching for missing woman