SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Group of runners honor fallen military service members at State House

Group of runners honor fallen military service members at State House
Group of runners honor fallen military service members at State House(WIS)
By Madeline Stewart
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - After running for more than 100 miles through the state, a group of runners honored fallen military service members and their families at the state’s capital.

“Run for the Fallen” planned the journey from Charleston to Columbia to honor those who died in the Iraq War.

The runners began their journey on Friday, calling out the names of hundreds of South Carolina service members who passed away during the war.

Families and friends of those who were killed were invited to attend the run.

“I think it’s important for the surviving family members and for the public,” said Tim Derrick, son of a service member who was killed in the line of duty. “They can see that there’s families that lost loved ones serving our country. And it’s not only for our freedom, but it’s also for everyone else’s.”

The ceremony at the State House included families of fallen military members. Families received flags that say “Honor and Remember” with their family member’s names.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Northeast Columbia home declared public nuisance after mounds of trash piled high in front yard
Columbia charter school teacher fired after accusations of writing racial slur on the board
Columbia charter school teacher fired after accusations of writing racial slur on the board
crime scene tape
Lexington County Deputies investigating bomb threat, store partially reopened
Four charged in Lexington County jail contraband case
Four charged in Lexington County jail contraband case
crime scene tape
Deputies investigating after man found shot to death at Columbia apartment complex

Latest News

Edgefield County death
Law enforcement working death in Edgefield County
One injured in Lexington County shooting, deputies investigating
One injured in Lexington County shooting, deputies investigating
Love County deputies say they were called out to the Red River, just east of the I-35 bridge at...
Deputies investigating after infant dies in Greenville County
Bishopville officials searching for missing woman
Bishopville officials searching for missing woman