Group of runners honor fallen military service members at State House

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - After running for more than 100 miles through the state, a group of runners honored fallen military service members and their families at the state’s capital.

“Run for the Fallen” planned the journey from Charleston to Columbia to honor those who died in the Iraq War.

The runners began their journey on Friday, calling out the names of hundreds of South Carolina service members who passed away during the war.

Families and friends of those who were killed were invited to attend the run.

“I think it’s important for the surviving family members and for the public,” said Tim Derrick, son of a service member who was killed in the line of duty. “They can see that there’s families that lost loved ones serving our country. And it’s not only for our freedom, but it’s also for everyone else’s.”

The ceremony at the State House included families of fallen military members. Families received flags that say “Honor and Remember” with their family member’s names.

