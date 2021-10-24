Gamecocks trail No. 17 Texas A&M at half

COLLEGE STATION, T.X. (WIS) - The South Carolina Gamecocks travel to College Station to take on the No. 17 Texas A&M Aggies in an SEC Saturday night showdown.

South Carolina comes off a thrilling last-second win versus the Vanderbilt Commodores. Backup quarterback Zeb Noland came in for the final drive, marched the Gamecocks down the field, and won the game in a walk-off fashion with a last-second touchdown pass.

Earlier this week, Gamecock head coach Shane Beamer announced Zeb Noland would start the remainder of the season as sophomore quarterback Luke Doty suffered a season-ending foot injury.

The game started off all Aggies from the jump.

After forcing the Gamecocks to a 3-and-out on the first drive of the game, A&M’s Ainias Smith returned a punt for 95 yards and a touchdown. Aggies 7-0.

The Gamecock defense stepped up early. On the first official A&M drive of the game, cornerback Jaylan Foster picked off Aggie quarterback Zach Calzada. However, the South Carolina offense couldn’t capitalize and punted again.

At the end of the first quarter, Calzada ripped a pass across the middle to receiver Jalen Wydermyer for a 25-yard touchdown to boost the Aggies’ lead to 14.

In the second quarter, Calzada connected with Jalen Wydermyer for yet another touchdown to extend their lead to 21-0.

In the ensuing Gamecock possession, the A&M defense would recover a bad snap at the Gamecocks 4-yard line, putting the Aggies in great field position.

A&M capitalized on that field position, unlike the Gamecocks, and running back Isaiah Spiller scored on a 1-yard touchdown rush. In the final second of the half, the Aggies would put up three more with a 32-yard field goal. 31-0 Aggies.

