FIRST ALERT- Showers and a few storms will arrive just in time to start the workweek

First Alert Headlines

A few days in the 80s before cooler temperatures arrive

A few showers and isolated storms will arrive Monday

There is a Slight Risk and a Marginal Risk of strong to severe storms in the area Monday

We are tracking quiet conditions in the tropics.

First Alert Summary

Sunday will feature sunshine, warm temperatures, and low humidity. The last day of the SC State Fair.

A few showers will arrive to start the morning as pre-frontal moisture arrives ahead of an approaching cold front. Monday afternoon the front gets closer and a few more showers will arrive, but this time there will be a few storms imbedded in the rain. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a “Slight Risk” for strong storms for parts of the Upstate of SC and the western part of our area. They issued a “Marginal Risk” for the central and eastern Midlands.

We will watch the skies during the afternoon for any storms that develop in the wake of the approaching front.

Temperatures will start to cool down after the front passes, daytime highs will be in the 60s and 70s until the end of the week.

Conditions remain quiet in the tropics

Forecast Update

Sunday: Mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the low 80s.

Monday: Partly cloudy. Showers & Isolated Storms (30%). Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Tuesday: Cooler. Mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with temps in the mid 70s.

