SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Lexington County Deputies investigating bomb threat, store partially reopened

crime scene tape
crime scene tape(MGN)
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Lexington County Walmart was evacuated after a bomb threat, according to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.

The Walmart in Red Bank on South Lake Drive was evacuated on Sunday afternoon.

The store was reopened for associates, according to Captain Adam Myrick.

Deputies responded to the call and a response team inspected the building and surrounding area to make sure it was safe and secure.

No explosive devices were found at the store, according to deputies.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Northeast Columbia home declared public nuisance after mounds of trash piled high in front yard
Columbia charter school teacher fired after accusations of writing racial slur on the board
Columbia charter school teacher fired after accusations of writing racial slur on the board
Four charged in Lexington County jail contraband case
Four charged in Lexington County jail contraband case
crime scene tape
Deputies investigating after man found shot to death at Columbia apartment complex
J.C. was in a wheelchair for one month, then moved to a rolling walker and crutches. Now, he’s...
Columbia 12-year-old runs hot dog stand with parents to help pay for medical bills

Latest News

American Foundation for Suicide Prevention
Myrtle Beach hosts record-breaking walk promoting suicide prevention
wis
FIRST ALERT- Showers and a few storms will arrive just in time to start the workweek
Atlanta Braves' Eddie Rosario hits a three run home run during the fourth inning in Game 6 of...
Braves beat Dodgers 4-2 in NLCS, head to World Series
The South Carolina Gamecocks travel to College Station to take on the No. 17 Texas A&M Aggies...
Gamecocks lose to No. 17 Texas A&M 44-14