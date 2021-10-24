Lexington County Deputies investigating bomb threat, store partially reopened

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Lexington County Walmart was evacuated after a bomb threat, according to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.

The Walmart in Red Bank on South Lake Drive was evacuated on Sunday afternoon.

The store was reopened for associates, according to Captain Adam Myrick.

Deputies responded to the call and a response team inspected the building and surrounding area to make sure it was safe and secure.

No explosive devices were found at the store, according to deputies.

