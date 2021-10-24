SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Deputies investigating after infant dies in Greenville County

Deputies received the call around 1:15 a.m. Sunday
Love County deputies say they were called out to the Red River, just east of the I-35 bridge at...
Love County deputies say they were called out to the Red River, just east of the I-35 bridge at the Oklahoma / Texas state boarder sometime between 10 and 11 a.m.(KXII)
By Journie Crenshaw
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - A death investigation is underway after an infant died, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a call around 1:15 a.m. Sunday about a female infant not breathing at a home on McGarity Street.

Deputies say the infant was taken to the hospital and later died.

There is no other information at this time.

Stay with WYFF News 4 for updates.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Northeast Columbia home declared public nuisance after mounds of trash piled high in front yard
Columbia charter school teacher fired after accusations of writing racial slur on the board
Columbia charter school teacher fired after accusations of writing racial slur on the board
Four charged in Lexington County jail contraband case
Four charged in Lexington County jail contraband case
crime scene tape
Deputies investigating after man found shot to death at Columbia apartment complex
J.C. was in a wheelchair for one month, then moved to a rolling walker and crutches. Now, he’s...
Columbia 12-year-old runs hot dog stand with parents to help pay for medical bills

Latest News

One injured in Lexington County shooting, deputies investigating
One injured in Lexington County shooting, deputies investigating
Bishopville officials searching for missing woman
Bishopville officials searching for missing woman
crime scene tape
Lexington County Deputies investigating bomb threat, store partially reopened
American Foundation for Suicide Prevention
Myrtle Beach hosts record-breaking walk promoting suicide prevention