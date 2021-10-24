Deputies investigating after infant dies in Greenville County
Deputies received the call around 1:15 a.m. Sunday
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - A death investigation is underway after an infant died, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies responded to a call around 1:15 a.m. Sunday about a female infant not breathing at a home on McGarity Street.
Deputies say the infant was taken to the hospital and later died.
There is no other information at this time.
