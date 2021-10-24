Deputies investigating after infant dies in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - A death investigation is underway after an infant died, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a call around 1:15 a.m. Sunday about a female infant not breathing at a home on McGarity Street.

Deputies say the infant was taken to the hospital and later died.

There is no other information at this time.

Stay with WYFF News 4 for updates.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.