Braves beat Dodgers 4-2 in NLCS, head to World Series

Atlanta Braves' Eddie Rosario hits a three run home run during the fourth inning in Game 6 of...
Atlanta Braves' Eddie Rosario hits a three run home run during the fourth inning in Game 6 of baseball's National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Atlanta.(AP Photo/John Bazemore)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 11:58 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Eddie Rosario capped a remarkable NL Championship Series with a three-run homer, sending the Atlanta Braves to the World Series for the first time since 1999 with a 4-2 victory over the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday night.

The Braves won the best-of-seven series four games to two, exorcising the demons of last year’s NLCS — when Atlanta squandered 2-0 and 3-1 leads against the Dodgers — and advancing to face the AL champion Astros.

Game 1 is Tuesday night at Minute Maid Park in Houston.

The Braves will be going for their first Series title since 1995, when they beat Cleveland with a team that included Hall of Famers Greg Maddux, Tom Glavine, Jon Smoltz and Chipper Jones — a no-nonsense group that became better known for numerous postseason flops during a momentous run of 14 straight division titles.

