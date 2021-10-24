SkyView
Bishopville officials searching for missing woman

By Hannah Robinson
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - The Bishopville Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing woman.

Shareese McCoy, 30, was last seen leaving her mother’s home in Bishopville at 8 a.m. on October 20, 2021, according to officers. She was driving a 2004 black Honda Accord with a South Carolina plate 9124PJ. The car is said to have a busted tail light and a dented trunk.

Shareese is described as 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs about 235 pounds.

If you have any information, please call the Bishopville Police Department at 803-484-5309 or 911.

Shareese’s family has also requested that their numbers be included as contacts:

  • Jermaine McCoy (father): 843-536-5781
  • Vonda McCoy (mother): 843-260-8292
  • Raven McCoy (sister): 843-758-7902
  • Chauntae Robinson (sister): 803-883-1322

