Pedestrian killed in Orangeburg Co. I-26 collision

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A pedestrian was killed in a collision in Orangeburg County Saturday morning.

Troopers say the collision occurred around 5 a.m. on I-26 at the 142-mile marker.

A 2012 Subaru SUV was traveling eastbound on I-26 and struck a pedestrian standing on the highway.

That pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver and passenger of the vehicle were not injured in the accident, according to troopers.

South Carolina Highway Patrol continues to investigate this collision.

