SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

MUSC healthcare workers get special thank you for work amid pandemic

Healthcare workers at the Medical University of South Carolina got a little bit of extra love...
Healthcare workers at the Medical University of South Carolina got a little bit of extra love and appreciation Saturday.(Source: Live 5)
By Katie Kamin
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Healthcare workers at the Medical University of South Carolina got a little bit of extra love and appreciation Saturday.

Coca Cola Consolidated gave away good bags, gift cards, meal kits and more to about 500 healthcare workers to thank them for all they’ve done during the pandemic.

“They’ve done a lot of sacrificing over the last 18 months, and they deserve to feel appreciated,” Marty Postell with Coca-Cola Consolidated said.

Officials with MUSC said they hope the healthcare workers walked away from this event feeling valued.

“[I hope they know] that people care and that they’re recognized for all their efforts and sacrifices trying to keep our community healthy,” Susan Johnson, the director of health promotion at MUSC, said.

Charleston City Councilman Mike Seekings helped pass out the goody bags Saturday. He said he was glad to be a part of the event.

“Having watched now for the last year and a half what goes on inside those walls, what frontline workers have been asked to do, it’s amazing,” he said.  “If you give them a Coca-Cola, a Chick-fil-A sandwich, a pat on the back, and a thank you, it’s very little but I think it goes a long way.”

If you’d like to support MUSC’s healthcare workers through a meal donation, visit MUSC’s website.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northeast Columbia home declared public nuisance after mounds of trash piled high in front yard
Columbia charter school teacher fired after accusations of writing racial slur on the board
Columbia charter school teacher fired after accusations of writing racial slur on the board
crime scene tape
Deputies investigating after man found shot to death at Columbia apartment complex
Four charged in Lexington County jail contraband case
Four charged in Lexington County jail contraband case
Anissa Rena Robinson
Woman charged in connection with fatal shooting in Sumter