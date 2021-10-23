SkyView
Man arrested, accused of sending sexually explicit images to a minor

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 9:21 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Attorney General’s Office has arrested a man from North in connection with the attempted sexual exploitation of a minor.

Kirkland Lee Craven, 21, has been charged with three counts of 2nd-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of disseminating obscene material to a person under the age of eighteen.

Investigators say Craven distributed multiple files of child sexual abuse material and sent sexually explicit images to a minor.

Craven was taken into custody by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force on October 19. This case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

