Four arrested in connection with shooting incident in Clarendon County

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office has arrested four people in connection with a shooting on Westwood Drive.

Hanna Grace Clayton, 20, Savanna Bryann Gooden,18, Aliyah Kayanna Brunson, 20, and Levon Justice Dingle, 21, have each been charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and conspiracy.

A juvenile suspect, whose identity is being withheld, was also charged.

On October 9, deputies were dispatched to Westwood Apartments near Hwy 261 after receiving reports about shots being fired.

Upon arrival, deputies were told by witnesses that multiple gunshots had been heard in the area.

While on the scene, deputies received an additional call regarding an apartment that had been hit multiple times by gunfire.

Investigators responded to the apartment in question and found numerous people inside. No one had been injured, according to reports.

Clayton, Gooden, Brunson, and Dingle were taken into custody a short time later.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing. More arrested at expected to be made in connection with this case.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office at 1-803-435-4414

