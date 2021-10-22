SkyView
Woman killed on New Mexico movie set attended UofSC Upstate, former teacher says

This photo provided by Adam Egypt Mortimer shows cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of...
This photo provided by Adam Egypt Mortimer shows cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of "Archenemy" in January 2020 in Los Angeles. Hutchins was fatally shot by Alec Baldwin Thursday on the New Mexico set of the western film "Rust." Authorities continue to investigate the shooting but there are no allegations of wrongdoing by Baldwin.(Adam Egypt Mortimer via AP)
By WYFF Web Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WYFF) - Halyna Hutchins, the cinematographer killed on a New Mexico movie set, and her husband had ties to the Upstate, according to people close to the woman.

Hutchins, 42, cinematographer on the movie “Rust,” and director Joel Souza were shot Thursday on the rustic film set in the desert on the southern outskirts of Santa Fe, New Mexico.

According to one of her former teachers, Hutchins was a former University of South Carolina Upstate student.

William Richardson, Operations Manager at ETV Upstate, confirmed to WYFF News 4 that he taught Hutchins in the mid-2000s and remained social media friends with her.

Richardson said Hutchins was a student in his advanced video production class and was also an ETV Endowment paid intern.

He said his last contact with Hutchins was a phone chat he said they had within the last two years while she was quarantining in France before the start of a movie there.

Richardson said Hutchins always knew she wanted to make movies and was very talented.

Public records also show Hutchins’ husband, Matthew, 38, lived in Greenville and has family ties to the area.

Copyright 2021 WYFF. All rights reserved.

