SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Woman charged in connection with fatal shooting in Sumter

Anissa Rena Robinson
Anissa Rena Robinson(Sumter Police Department)
By Jazmine Greene
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A woman has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting on Broad Street in Sumter.

Anissa Rena Robinson, 29, has been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Officals say they were dispatched to Wilmaranne Apartments shortly after 1:30 a.m. Friday. Upon arrival, they found Robinson, who identified herself as the shooter, coming out of the apparent.

Shameka Nathaniel, 33, was found wounded inside of the apartment, according to reports. Nathaniel was transported from the scene to Prisma Health Tuomey where she later died.

An investigation into the incident revealed that the women were visiting a resident at the complex when they began to argue. The argument evolved into a fight that lead to Robinson pulling out a handgun and shooting Nathaniel, officials say.

Robinson is being held at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Detention Center.

The Sumter Police Department is continuing to investigate this incident.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

police lights
Small plane crashes near Jim Hamilton Airport
Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie
Columbia man charged with smuggling weed from California
Columbia man charged with smuggling weed from California
A Florida woman got involved in a shootout over expensive exotic dogs.
Fla. dog breeder gets into shootout in driveway over stolen puppies
RCSD searching for suspects following shooting at neighborhood basketball court
RCSD searching for suspects in connection with shooting at neighborhood basketball court

Latest News

Northeast Columbia home declared public nuisance after mounds of trash piled high in front yard
Mounds of trash piled high in front yard
Derrick Rivera
Man convicted in Horry County bingo hall shooting sentenced to life in prison
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
COVID-19 positive cases below 5 percent in North Carolina