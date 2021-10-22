Woman charged in connection with fatal shooting in Sumter

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A woman has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting on Broad Street in Sumter.

Anissa Rena Robinson, 29, has been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Officals say they were dispatched to Wilmaranne Apartments shortly after 1:30 a.m. Friday. Upon arrival, they found Robinson, who identified herself as the shooter, coming out of the apparent.

Shameka Nathaniel, 33, was found wounded inside of the apartment, according to reports. Nathaniel was transported from the scene to Prisma Health Tuomey where she later died.

An investigation into the incident revealed that the women were visiting a resident at the complex when they began to argue. The argument evolved into a fight that lead to Robinson pulling out a handgun and shooting Nathaniel, officials say.

Robinson is being held at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Detention Center.

The Sumter Police Department is continuing to investigate this incident.

