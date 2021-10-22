Orangeburg man accused of kidnapping 12-year-old at gunpoint

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (The T&D) - A 28-year-old Cordova man is accused of breaking into a home, forcing a 12- year-old girl outside at gunpoint, and making a sexual demand, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident reports and warrants.

Tyrell Davis is facing charges of kidnapping, first-degree burglary, and first-offense third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under the age of 16.

His charges stem from an incident at a Cordova home around 2 a.m. on July 23. He was taken into custody on Thursday.

During a bond hearing on Thursday afternoon, Sheriff’s Office Inv. Addison King alleged that Davis was armed when he entered a Cordova home.

The accuser told King that she heard a noise while she was in her room and discovered a man, “was standing over her with a handgun.”

She told King the man “put the gun in her face.”

She said the man told her that if she made a sound or told anyone that he would hurt her. She also claimed he forced her outside at gunpoint and told her he wanted her to perform a sex act on him.

At that point, she “screamed at the top of her lungs,” the report states. That caused the gunman to “panic and flee.”

According to an incident report, the parents of a girl woke up when she “hysterically” entered their room.

Deputies discovered partial footprint impressions in wet sand that indicated a possible direction of travel of the gunman, the report states.

That trail of footprints led to the end of a dirt road where there were abandoned trailers.

While two deputies searched the abandoned trailers, two S.C. Highway Patrol troopers radioed that they were speaking with two men and one of them fit the description provided by the young girl.

A deputy interviewed the man who matched the description.

The man allegedly gave “several inconsistent statements,” the deputy wrote.

He was “sweating profusely to the point that perspiration was literally running off his body and his general demeanor was that of panic,” the deputy wrote.

“Based on my training and experience, it appeared to me as though Davis may have ran through the middle of the trailer park while attempting to evade” deputies and then returned to the front yard of his residence where troopers made contact with him, the deputy wrote.

Addison asked the court not to set bond on Davis.

Orangeburg County Chief Magistrate Derrick Dash set Davis’ bond at $45,000, ordered him not to have any contact with his accuser and to wear a GPS monitor.

If Davis is convicted, he faces up to life in prison.

Copyright 2021 The T&D. All rights reserved.

