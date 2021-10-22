Northeast Columbia home declared public nuisance after mounds of trash piled high in front yard

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Neighbors in one Northeast Columbia neighborhood have had it with loads of trash in a neighboring front yard.

It’s mounds of items like TVs, couches, and clothes and the county says the homeowner has a week to clean it up or pay a big fine.

Neighbors say they got so fed up with the problem house that they complained and finally the homeowner, who lives in Texas, evicted the tenants.

They also say the trash in the front yard has been a problem for six months. When WIS arrived this morning we found people going through the items.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says they have had dozens of calls to this house for drugs, fights, and overdoses in the last year.

The Public Works Department marked the home as a public nuisance Friday giving the homeowner 7-10 days to clean it up.

Neighbors are glad something will finally be done.

“I hope it only lasts for one more week cause coming out here every day it’s sad cause this is a nice neighborhood,” Zerik Lane said.

Lane told WIS it smelled so bad this summer that flies were a problem and you could smell the garbage down the street. He also said he found used drug needles on the ground.

As for the people who lived in the house, neighbors say the residents are now homeless and have been seen sleeping on the sidewalks nearby.

According to neighbors, that particular neighborhood has no HOA fees so that’s why it’s taken so long to get it cleaned up.

