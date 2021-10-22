SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

My Take: The importance of voting

By Jess Willis
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 8:48 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On November 2nd, voters in the City of Columbia will elect new leaders.

They will choose the next mayor and city council members.

If you did not know, local elections are vital.

They have a far greater and more immediate impact on our daily lives.

Local government affects property taxes you pay and oversees the public education for your children.

We know the 2020 Presidential election and the aftermath left many voters divided.

As a result, some voters no longer have faith in fair and honest elections.

Here’s the truth—your vote counts.

We do not want to see our democracy fail due to voter apathy.

We encourage you to research candidates.

Find out who they are and what they stand for, then decide at the ballot box.

The best way to make a difference is to play a role in determining who gets to make the decisions. Your vote speaks more loudly than a politicians’ campaign ad and a yard sign.

Voting is your right, privilege, and civic duty.

As a reminder, don’t forget to watch the Columbia Mayoral Debate Thursday, October 28th live at 7 p.m. on WIS.

And That’s My Take What’s Yours?

To respond to this editorial, email mytake@wistv.com, or send a letter to:

My Take, WIS News 10, 1111 Bull St., Columbia, SC 29201

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
By default, this regulation is the job of the federal Occupational Safety and Health...
McMaster says state will fight if federal government takes over enforcing SC workplace safety
police lights
Small plane crashes near Jim Hamilton Airport
Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie
RCSD searching for suspects following shooting at neighborhood basketball court
RCSD searching for suspects in connection with shooting at neighborhood basketball court

Latest News

Tyrell Davis
Orangeburg man accused of kidnapping 12-year-old at gunpoint
FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 file photo, Sen. Hugh Leatherman, R-Florence, listens to...
Powerful South Carolina lawmaker Leatherman in hospice care
South Carolina’s current Senate district map, pictured during a Senate Redistricting...
Lawmakers call redistricting lawsuit ‘without question premature,’ ask court to wait to act
SC homeless shelter seeing ‘tsunami’ of people in need after eviction moratorium ends
SC homeless shelter seeing ‘tsunami’ of people in need after eviction moratorium ends