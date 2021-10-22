My Take: The importance of voting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On November 2nd, voters in the City of Columbia will elect new leaders.

They will choose the next mayor and city council members.

If you did not know, local elections are vital.

They have a far greater and more immediate impact on our daily lives.

Local government affects property taxes you pay and oversees the public education for your children.

We know the 2020 Presidential election and the aftermath left many voters divided.

As a result, some voters no longer have faith in fair and honest elections.

Here’s the truth—your vote counts.

We do not want to see our democracy fail due to voter apathy.

We encourage you to research candidates.

Find out who they are and what they stand for, then decide at the ballot box.

The best way to make a difference is to play a role in determining who gets to make the decisions. Your vote speaks more loudly than a politicians’ campaign ad and a yard sign.

Voting is your right, privilege, and civic duty.

