Lexington man raises awareness for breast cancer with the help of his car

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - For Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a Lexington county man has hit the gas pedal when it comes to fundraising efforts.

Craig Richardson is hoping to raise 50-thousand-dollars through Real Men Wear Pink – an organization that raises money and awareness for the American Cancer Society’s breast cancer initiatives.

But Craig isn’t tackling his goal alone.

Right there with him is his car, Rosie.

A 1955 Packard 400 Executive Series, Rosie isn’t just a cool, old car, she’s been outfitted, by Richardson, to be a roaming breast cancer awareness vehicle.

“A mutual friend of ours had this vehicle and he had it for years, he loved pink,” explains Richardson, “He was in the process of restoring it and he had been diagnosed with bone cancer and unfortunately we lost him last November.”

Richardson says a few months later, he was told the car was going up for sale and he knew it was meant to be.

“My daughter actually named her behind Rosie the Riveter, so a strong and powerful woman because we stand for breast cancer and we want everyone to be strong and powerful,” Richardson says.

Richardson got involved with Real Men Wear Pink after breast cancer touched the lives of his friends and family.

“I got involved about four years ago,” says Richardson, “It started out with a family member here at Hoover that we had lost due to breast cancer. And then I had a cancer scare with my daughter, who was six at the time.”

Richardson continues, “I called and said what do I need to do – how can I help this? I’m lost as a parent and they [American Cancer Society] helped me to push through and to be her advocate and request opinions and get it right,” explains

Richardson, “I had to pay my support back and I reached out to the American Cancer Society to see what I could do to help and the option came up for Real Men Wear Pink.”

With the help of Rosie, Richardson is hoping to raise $50 thousand dollars.

While he’s not reached his goal quite yet, Richardson is hoping Rosie will not only help him raise funds but also awareness.

Decked out in QR codes and decals, Rosie shares her message while on the road and allows complete strangers to “scan her” for donations.

But, for those wanting a closer look at what it’s like to take a ride in Rosie – Richardson has a Youtube channel for that.

“This year I said, let’s do some videos,” says Richardson, “I’ve got Rosie now, so let’s do ‘Rides with Rosie’. So I bring in a survivor, I bring in somebody through ACS, I’d love to get a researcher or doctor that’s specifically into breast cancer or any kind of cancer.”

Richardson says Rides with Rosie gives survivors and patients the chance to talk about their experiences in a relaxed and comfortable way, while still having fun.

He says that he hopes the videos can provide some reprieve for guests, while also providing some awareness for viewers.

“The biggest thing is if we can share it with anybody and everybody if we can get an early detection -- We win. We win,” says Richardson.

