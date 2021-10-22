SkyView
Lexington County deputies search for missing 12-year-old girl
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a missing 12-year-old girl.

Deputies think Zoey Anderson ran away from a home on Heather Ridge Drive in Gaston around midnight Friday.

Zoey was last seen wearing gray sweat pants, a white t-shirt and white shoes. She is 5 feet tall and weighs about 100 pounds, according to deputies.

If you have any information, call 803-528-5631.

