Four charged in Lexington County jail contraband case

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Four people have been charged in connection with a contraband incident at the Lexington County Detention Center, according to officials.

Cassandra Shanklin, 48, and Hunter James Warren, 23, were arrested for allegedly trying to get drugs to Shanklin’s son in the detention center.

“Our crime reduction unit received a tip about Shanklin planning to get drugs and banned items into the jail,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon. “We set up surveillance operations and eventually saw Shanklin and Warren leaving the contraband near a perimeter area of the jail where inmates have some access Oct. 9.”

Before the inmates could grab the package, deputies were able to intercept it, according to Koon.

The two are charged with furnishing or possessing contraband in a county, criminal conspiracy, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, and possession with the intent to distribute a Schedule III substance, according to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.

Shanklin was arrested after a search warrant was executed on her house on October 13. Warren was arrested on October 19 on a parole violation and contraband charge.

Two inmates, Joshua Shanklin and Donny Zimbro were also charged with furnishing or possessing contraband in a jail, and criminal conspiracy, according to deputies.

Three of the suspects are being held in the Lexington County Detention Center. Cassandra Shanklin was released after meeting the conditions of her bond, according to deputies.

