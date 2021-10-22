First Alert Forecast: Tracking sunshine in the Midlands this weekend; unsettled weather next week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Great weather is on tap for your weekend. Then, unsettled weather moves in next week.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Tonight, we’ll mostly clear skies in the Midlands as a cold front moves east of the area. It will be cool with low temperatures in the low 50s.

· Slightly cooler weather moves in for Saturday. We’ll see sunshine, too. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

· On Sunday, highs will warm back into the low 80s under mostly sunny skies.

· Unsettled weather is in the forecast next week. Rain chances are around 30-40% Monday as a cold front moves into the region. Rain chances are up to 50% by Thursday with another weather system.

· Even cooler is expected by Halloween weekend. Highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

First Alert Weather Story:

As we move through your Friday night, expect mostly clear skies as a cold front continues pushing farther east of the Midlands. It will be cool. Low temperatures will be in the low 50s.

We’re tracking great weather for your weekend. Then, our weather takes a bit of a turn next week.

On Saturday, we’ll cool down a bit. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s sunny skies.

More sunshine is expected Sunday with highs in the low 80s.

More unsettled weather moves into the Midlands next week. In fact, a couple of weather systems move in next week, bringing a chance of rain.

The first cold front moves in on Monday, giving way to scattered rain by afternoon and evening. Rain chances are around 30-40%. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

Rain chances are around 20% Tuesday and Wednesday. But by Thursday, rain chances increase to 50% as another frontal system moves through the Midlands.

Then, by Halloween weekend, we’ll see some sunshine and highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Lows will be in the 40s.

Tonight: Mostly Clear & Cool. Low temperatures in the low 50s.

Saturday: Sunny. A Little Cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Sunday: Mostly Sunny and Warm. Highs in the low 80s.

Monday: Partly Cloudy. PM Showers (30%). Highs in the mid 80s.

Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers Possible (20%). Warm. Highs in the low 80s.

Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Cooler. Highs in the upper 70s.

Thursday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain (50%). Even Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

Friday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Shower (20%). Highs near 70.

