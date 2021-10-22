First Alert Forecast: Few Showers this morning, then sunny, breezy, and warm by the afternoon

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Aside from a few sprinkles this morning expect skies to clear up by the afternoon with breezy winds from the west.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Isolated showers possible this morning as a cold front pushes into the region. Chances are around 20%.

· Dry air moves in this afternoon with breezy winds behind the front. Highs are in the low 80s.

· Temps drop into the low 50s tonight and highs reach the upper 70s Saturday with sunny skies.

· There are chances of rain throughout next week, especially Monday night and Wednesday night.

· Halloween weekend looks dry, cool and crisp!

First Alert Weather Story:

We’ve got a cold front making its way to the Midlands today. As it arrives this morning, expect a few showers. Right now chances of rain are around 20%. Winds will be breezy out of the west at 5-15mph. High temperatures are in the low 80s with sunny skies expected by this afternoon.

High pressure builds over the region tonight and calms down the winds and allows us to cool off to the low 50s. Highs aren’t quite as warm by the afternoon with temps rising to around 77.

Sunday the high pressure moves to the east and warms us up a little. Highs are once again in the low 80s. Expect lows near 50.

Monday we have a low pressure system aloft that is swinging east over the mid-south. This brings in more clouds by the afternoon and also gives us a 30% chance of late afternoon/evening showers. Lows are in the mid 50s and highs reach the mid 80s.

Tuesday there’s a 30% chance of some showers again as the low continues to trek east. Lows are in the mid 60s and highs reach the low 80s with partly cloudy skies.

Another wave approaches into Thursday increasing the chance of rain to 40%. Then cooler and drier air filters in for Halloween Weekend.

Today: Partly Cloudy. Breezy. Isolated AM Showers Possible (20%). Highs in the low 80s.

Saturday: Sunny. A Little Cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Sunday: Mostly Sunny and Warm. Highs in the low 80s.

Monday: Partly Cloudy. PM Showers (30%). Highs in the mid 80s.

Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. A Few Showers Possible (30%). Warm. Highs in the low 80s.

Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Cooler. Highs in the upper 70s.

Thursday: Partly Cloudy. Showers Around (40%). Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

