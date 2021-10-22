Deputies investigating after man found shot to death at Columbia apartment complex

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies are investigating a deadly shooting at a Columbia apartment complex.

On Thursday night around 10, Richland County Sheriff’s Department deputies were called to 1800 Longcreek Drive for reports of a shooting.

Deputies say they found a man in a vehicle that had been shot multiple times. EMS responded but the man was pronounced dead.

The victim has not been identified yet.

If you have any information, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

