Deputies investigating after man found shot to death at Columbia apartment complex
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies are investigating a deadly shooting at a Columbia apartment complex.
On Thursday night around 10, Richland County Sheriff’s Department deputies were called to 1800 Longcreek Drive for reports of a shooting.
Deputies say they found a man in a vehicle that had been shot multiple times. EMS responded but the man was pronounced dead.
The victim has not been identified yet.
If you have any information, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.
Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.