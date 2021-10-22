SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Critically endangered orangutan is expecting twins

By CNN
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS, La. (CNN) – The Audubon Zoo in New Orleans will have two new family members in the coming months.

The zoo announced Friday that their Sumatran orangutan, Menari, is expecting twins, which is a rarity among the species.

The first-time mother is expected to give birth in December or January.

Zoo officials say the staff are doing all they can to prepare 12-year-old Menari for the birth.

The pregnancy is welcome news as Sumatran orangutans are “critically endangered” and are threatened with extinction.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Small plane crashes near Jim Hamilton Airport
Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie
Columbia man charged with smuggling weed from California
Columbia man charged with smuggling weed from California
A Florida woman got involved in a shootout over expensive exotic dogs.
Fla. dog breeder gets into shootout in driveway over stolen puppies
RCSD searching for suspects following shooting at neighborhood basketball court
RCSD searching for suspects in connection with shooting at neighborhood basketball court

Latest News

People protest for the release of kidnapped missionaries near the missionaries' headquarters in...
Group clings to faith as US works on Haiti kidnapping case
Anissa Rena Robinson
Woman charged in connection with fatal shooting in Sumter
Lev Parnas walks past criminal court, Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, in New York. Parnas, a onetime...
Giuliani associate convicted of campaign finance crimes
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Alec Baldwin: Killing of cinematographer was ‘tragic accident’
The Consumer Product Safety Commission and Walmart issued a recall Friday for 3,900 bottles of...
Walmart recalls aromatherapy spray linked to US deaths