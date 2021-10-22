Champions for Children Golf tournament tees off to raise money for Midlands children

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WIS) - On November 1, hundreds of golfers will descend on Columbia Country Club’s course for the annual Champions for Children Golf Tournament.

The tournament benefits Richland and Lexington Sheriffs’ Department’s youth programs, as well as Captain’s Hope children’s outreach programs.

The day kicks off with a lady’s breakfast before teams tee off at noon.

Sheriff Leon Lott, Sheriff Jay Koon, and Carey Rich of Captain’s Hope will all be in attendance at the tournament and Hannah Cumler will be emceeing the tournament.

