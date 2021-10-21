Sumter Police searching for 76-year-old man who suffers from Alzheimer’s

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department is asking for community assistance to help locate a 76-year-old man who has been reported missing.

Officals say Dennis Michael Selvig was last seen around 4 p.m. Wednesday.

He was driving a blue 2011 Honda Pilot with an SC license tag that reads RZL676. There is a support law enforcement sticker on the back window and damage near the right rear wheel.

Selvig is described as a 6-foot tall white male that weighs 184 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes.

Officals say he suffers from Alzheimer’s.

Anyone with information about Selvig’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Sumter Police Department at 1-803-436-2700.

