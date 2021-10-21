Small plane crashes near Owens Field Airport

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A small plane has crashed near the Owens Field Airport, according to the Columbia Police Department.

An emergency call came in about the crash around 11 a.m. on Thursday.

Police say the male pilot has been taken to the hospital and was reportedly the only passenger on board.

The Federal Aviation Administration has been notified.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.