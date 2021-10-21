RCSD searching for suspects in connection with shooting at neighborhood basketball court

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Monday around 5 p.m. deputies were dispatched to the Richland Terrace Apartments after receiving reports about a shooting.

Upon arrival, deputies learned that the shooting occurred at the apartment’s basketball court following an argument between two men.

Caught in the crossfire were two people who were not involved in the fight, a 22-year-old man and a 14-year-old.

“A bullet doesn’t have anybody’s name on it so when you start shooting randomly it can hit anybody,” said a neighbor who lives near the basketball court.

One resident said the random gunfire even hit her home while she was inside.

Other neighbors say they are surprised that something like this escalated to a shooting, just feet from a playground where kids in the neighborhood hang out.

“There was some kind of confrontation going on, things were getting real rowdy, and next thing you know there was gunshots going off,” one neighbor said.

A sign now hangs outside of the court. It reads “basketball court closed indefinitely.”

“I’m thankful and I pray to God that the two kids are okay,” a neighbor said.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is still searching for suspects in connection with this incident.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is urged to contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.