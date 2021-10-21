SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

RCSD searching for suspects in connection with shooting at neighborhood basketball court

By Drew Aunkst
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 12:01 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Monday around 5 p.m. deputies were dispatched to the Richland Terrace Apartments after receiving reports about a shooting.

Upon arrival, deputies learned that the shooting occurred at the apartment’s basketball court following an argument between two men.

Caught in the crossfire were two people who were not involved in the fight, a 22-year-old man and a 14-year-old.

“A bullet doesn’t have anybody’s name on it so when you start shooting randomly it can hit anybody,” said a neighbor who lives near the basketball court.

One resident said the random gunfire even hit her home while she was inside.

Other neighbors say they are surprised that something like this escalated to a shooting, just feet from a playground where kids in the neighborhood hang out.

“There was some kind of confrontation going on, things were getting real rowdy, and next thing you know there was gunshots going off,” one neighbor said.

A sign now hangs outside of the court. It reads “basketball court closed indefinitely.”

“I’m thankful and I pray to God that the two kids are okay,” a neighbor said.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is still searching for suspects in connection with this incident.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is urged to contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
By default, this regulation is the job of the federal Occupational Safety and Health...
McMaster says state will fight if federal government takes over enforcing SC workplace safety
Administrators received tips that a student may have a weapon on campus.
Loaded gun found in Lexington One student’s book bag, officials say
17 arrests were announced last month after an online operation including more than a dozen law...
3 arrested, 3 wanted in Lexington online predator operation
Shyquez Singleton, 18, of David Court, and Jyreek Tywonne McLeod-Jay, 19, of Baker Street, have...
Two Sumter men charged with murder, officers say

Latest News

WIS
First Alert Forecast: A cold front brings a slight chance of rain to the Midlands late Thursday into Friday
RCSD searching for suspects following shooting at neighborhood basketball court
RCSD searching for suspects following shooting at neighborhood basketball court
Dennis Michael Selvig
76-year-old man reported missing found safe
City of Columbia streamlining license process for over 8,500 businesses as mandated by state law
City of Columbia streamlining license process for over 8,500 businesses as mandated by state law