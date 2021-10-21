SkyView
NASCAR Xfinity driver Carson Ware charged in Rowan County for assault on a female

Ware is a member of Rick Ware Racing and recently competed in the No. 17 car in the Xfinity Series.
NASCAR Xfinity driver Carson Ware charged in Rowan County for assault on a female(Rowan County Sheriff's Office)
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 8:15 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WTBV) - NASCAR driver Carson Ware was arrested Wednesday in Rowan County for multiple charges, according to records.

(Video: Thursday morning headlines)

Ware, 21, was charged with assault on a female, simple assault and injury to personal property. He was given a $1,000 bond at the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

Ware is a member of Rick Ware Racing and recently competed in the No. 17 car in the Xfinity Series.

NBC Sports reports that Garrett Smithley will replace Ware for SS Green Light Racing.

The team issued a statement that read: “This morning we became aware of a situation that involved Carson Ware. Upon further information, we have indefinitely suspended Carson Ware as a driver at SS Green Light Racing. We are taking this matter very seriously as the facts come to light. At this time, Garrett Smithley will be the driver for the No. 17 entry at Kansas Speedway.”

Rick Ware Racing released the following statement:

“This morning I was notified of a situation that involved Carson Ware. At this time, Carson has been indefinitely suspended by SS Green Light Racing and NASCAR. While I am frustrated by the actions of Carson, I am even more disappointed for Bobby Dotter and his entire team. Bobby has been a great ally through the years, and I hate to see SS Green Light Racing under scrutiny due to the actions that do not reflect the reputation and image that Bobby has worked hard to uphold over the years. My hope is that Carson will get the help that he needs during this difficult time.

Ware has a court date scheduled for Nov. 19.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

