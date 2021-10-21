Movie honoring high school coach, one of Charleston 9 to debut in Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A movie about a basketball coach and firefighter who died in the 2007 Charleston Sofa Super Store fire will make its world premiere Thursday night.

“The Green Wave” tells the true story of Louis Mulkey, a Summerville basketball coach who also worked as a Charleston city firefighter. Mulkey was one of the nine firefighters who died in the Sofa Super Store fire on the night of June 18, 2007 in West Ashley.

After Mulkey’s death, his underdog team continued to play with a dream of winning the state championship in his honor.

“The Green Wave” will premiere at 7 p.m. during Summerville Dream’s Third Thursday event on Short Central and Hutchinson Square.

Mulkey was inducted into the Summerville High School Athletic Hall of Fame in 2013. The Summerville High School Gym was later renamed “The Fire House” in Mulkey’s honor.

