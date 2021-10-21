SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Movie honoring high school coach, one of Charleston 9 to debut in Summerville

Basketball coach Louis Mulkey was inducted into the Summerville High School Athletic Hall of...
Basketball coach Louis Mulkey was inducted into the Summerville High School Athletic Hall of Fame in 2013 and the Summerville High School Gym was later renamed “The Fire House” in Mulkey’s honor after his death in the 2007 Sofa Super Store fire.(Live 5/File)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A movie about a basketball coach and firefighter who died in the 2007 Charleston Sofa Super Store fire will make its world premiere Thursday night.

“The Green Wave” tells the true story of Louis Mulkey, a Summerville basketball coach who also worked as a Charleston city firefighter. Mulkey was one of the nine firefighters who died in the Sofa Super Store fire on the night of June 18, 2007 in West Ashley.

After Mulkey’s death, his underdog team continued to play with a dream of winning the state championship in his honor.

“The Green Wave” will premiere at 7 p.m. during Summerville Dream’s Third Thursday event on Short Central and Hutchinson Square.

Mulkey was inducted into the Summerville High School Athletic Hall of Fame in 2013. The Summerville High School Gym was later renamed “The Fire House” in Mulkey’s honor.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
By default, this regulation is the job of the federal Occupational Safety and Health...
McMaster says state will fight if federal government takes over enforcing SC workplace safety
Administrators received tips that a student may have a weapon on campus.
Loaded gun found in Lexington One student’s book bag, officials say
17 arrests were announced last month after an online operation including more than a dozen law...
3 arrested, 3 wanted in Lexington online predator operation
Shyquez Singleton, 18, of David Court, and Jyreek Tywonne McLeod-Jay, 19, of Baker Street, have...
Two Sumter men charged with murder, officers say