Midlands man charged with criminal solicitation of a minor, more charges

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Camden man was arrested and charged after allegedly trying to solicit sex from a minor.

Walter Clyde Huggins, 45, is charged with criminal solicitation of a minor and attempted disseminating obscene material to a person under age eighteen, according to SC Attorney General Alan Wilson.

Investigators say Huggins solicited a person he believed to be a minor for sex and sent a sexually explicit image to someone he believed to be a minor.

Huggins was arrested on October 19 by the Cayce Police Department.

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force assisted in the investigation.

