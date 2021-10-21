Deputies: Missing Lexington girl found safe

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department has located a missing 12-year-old girl.

Payton Keith was reported missing after leaving a home on Horace Court on Wednesday, according to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.

Payton was last seen wearing a blue hoodie with pink lettering, blue sweat pants and black Nike shoes. She was carrying a black bookbag.

LCSD thanked the public for sharing the story.

