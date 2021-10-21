SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Deputies: Missing Lexington girl found safe

Lexington officials search for missing 12-year-old
Lexington officials search for missing 12-year-old(Lexington County Sheriff's Dept.)
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 7:51 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department has located a missing 12-year-old girl.

Payton Keith was reported missing after leaving a home on Horace Court on Wednesday, according to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.

Payton was last seen wearing a blue hoodie with pink lettering, blue sweat pants and black Nike shoes. She was carrying a black bookbag.

LCSD thanked the public for sharing the story.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
By default, this regulation is the job of the federal Occupational Safety and Health...
McMaster says state will fight if federal government takes over enforcing SC workplace safety
Administrators received tips that a student may have a weapon on campus.
Loaded gun found in Lexington One student’s book bag, officials say
Shyquez Singleton, 18, of David Court, and Jyreek Tywonne McLeod-Jay, 19, of Baker Street, have...
Two Sumter men charged with murder, officers say
17 arrests were announced last month after an online operation including more than a dozen law...
3 arrested, 3 wanted in Lexington online predator operation

Latest News

NASCAR Xfinity driver Carson Ware charged in Rowan County for assault on a female
NASCAR Xfinity driver Carson Ware charged in Rowan County for assault on a female
WIS
First Alert Forecast: Breezy and warm today, isolated shower possible tonight/Friday AM
Basketball coach Louis Mulkey was inducted into the Summerville High School Athletic Hall of...
Movie honoring high school coach, one of Charleston 9 to debut in Summerville
The FCC is looking into a new rule that would require cell phone providers to block illegal...
FCC working to crack down on spam texts