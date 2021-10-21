SkyView
The Jonah Inheritance: A family’s journey back home to reimagine healthcare from a gospel perspective

By Dawndy Mercer Plank
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - There’s a documentary that will air this Saturday at Columbia International University and you’re invited. The Jonah Inheritance shows a family’s journey back to their homeland of Nigeria where medical care is dire.

A sister and brother, Dr. Sam Gado and Ruth Gado Coleman grew up in Columbia and went to Ben Lippen on the campus of Columbia International University. Dr. Gado now practices medicine in Virginia. Ruth now lives in New Jersey.

Last June, they went on a medical trip to Nigeria and Dr. Gado operated on a patient for 4 1/2 hours. The man had swallowed a partial denture and it lodged in his throat for seven months. This patient had gone to several hospitals, and no one could help him because the hospital lacked the resources.

The brother and sister duo, along with their parents, are on a mission to change the troubling health care of their original country.

The Jonah Inheritance: A family’s journey back home to reimagine healthcare from a Gospel perspective will air this Saturday at 5 p.m. Go to Columbia International University at 7435 Monticello Road in Columbia. The free viewing will be held in the William H. Jones Center on campus.

Learn more about The Jonah Inheritance at www.TheJonahInheritance.org.

Organizers of the event would like you to register for the event here. You’ll be receiving a gift for attending.

In addition to returning to Columbia for the documentary viewing, Dr. Sam Gado also will be in town for a Friday induction ceremony into the Ben Lippen Hall of Fame. As a football standout for Ben Lippen, Sam later went on to play for the Green Bay Packers.

You can view parts of the documentary here and here.

