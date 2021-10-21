First Alert Forecast: A cold front brings a slight chance of rain to the Midlands tonight into Friday; cooler by Saturday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A cold front will bring a few showers to the Midlands tonight into Friday. Then, some slightly cooler weather moves in by Saturday.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Tonight, we’ll see a few isolated showers in the Midlands as a cold front approaches the area. Rain chances are around 20%. Low temperatures will be in the mid 50s.

· The cold front slowly pushes through the area Friday, giving way to a few isolated showers (20%). Otherwise, we’ll see partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 80s.

· Slightly cooler weather moves in for Saturday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. On Sunday, we’re back in the low 80s under mostly sunny skies.

· Unsettled weather is in the forecast next week. We’ll see a chance of showers each day next week.

· Even cooler is expected by Halloween Weekend.

First Alert Weather Story:

As we move through your Thursday night, a cold front will slowly approach the area from the west, giving way to mostly cloudy skies and a few isolated showers in the Midlands. Rain chances are around 20%. We won’t see widespread rain though.

Low temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s.

The cold front that’s on the way will continue to bring us a few changes into part of your weekend.

The front will slowly push through the area Friday, giving way to a few isolated showers, especially early in the day, but a shower or two could linger into the afternoon for the Eastern Midlands. Rain chances are around 20% for now. We’ll watch the forecast.

Otherwise, we’ll see partly cloudy skies. High temperatures will be in the low 80s. Our winds will be a bit breezy on Friday from the west-southwest at 10-15 mph.

By Saturday, we’ll cool down a little bit. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s sunny skies.

More sunshine is expected Sunday with highs in the low 80s.

More unsettled weather moves into the Midlands next week. In fact, we’ll have a daily chance of showers in the area.

Then, by Halloween weekend, we’ll see some sunshine and highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Mild. Low temperatures in the low 60s.

Friday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers Possible (20%). Highs in the low 80s.

Saturday: Sunny. A Little Cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Sunday: Mostly Sunny and Warm. Highs in the low 80s.

Monday: Partly Cloudy. PM Showers (30%). Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. A Few Showers Possible (30%). Warm. Highs in the low 80s.

Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (40%). Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.

Thursday: Partly Cloudy. Showers Around (40%). Even Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

