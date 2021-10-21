First Alert Forecast: Breezy and warm today, isolated shower possible tonight/Friday AM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A cold front approaches tonight and this helps pick up our winds and it also brings an isolated chance of a shower.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Expect low 80s today ant Friday with partly cloudy skies and breezy winds.

· Winds will gust up to 15-20mph today and Friday as well.

· There’s a 20% chance of an isolated shower tonight and Friday morning.

· Skies are sunny and temperatures warmer than average for Saturday and Sunday.

· We’ve got better chances of some needed rain next week!

First Alert Weather Story:

We’ve got some more clouds today with high temperatures in the low 80s. Skies are partly cloudy as a cold front approaches from the west. The cold front brings stronger winds out of the southwest. Expect sustained winds around 5-15mph with a few gusts up to 20mph.

Tonight the front brings a 20% chance of an isolated shower or two. This the case for Friday morning as well, a 20% chance of an isolated shower can be expected. Then by the afternoon skies become mostly sunny and winds are again breezy with gusts out of the west at 15mph.

High pressure builds Saturday with lows down to the low 50s and highs reaching the upper 70s. Skies are sunny. Sunday we have mostly sunny skies and temps are a little warmer. Lows are in the mid 50s and highs reach the low 80s.

Monday will be warm. Highs reach the low 80s, and a large trough in the jet stream swings east and will bring a 20% chance of some showers by the late afternoon into the evening. Skies are mostly sunny then partly cloudy as the afternoon progresses. Overnight there’s a 50-60% chance of some rain and even some thunder that lasts into Tuesday morning.

Today: Sun & Clouds. Breezy &Warm. Highs in the low 80s.

Friday: Partly Cloudy. Breezy. Isolated AM Showers Possible (20%). Highs in the low 80s.

Saturday: Sunny. A Little Cooler. Highs in the upper 70s.

Sunday: Mostly Sunny and Warm. Highs in the low 80s.

Monday: Mostly Sunny. Stray Late PM Shower (20%). Highs in the low 80s.

Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. A Few Showers Possible (40%). Warm. Highs in the low 80s.

Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.

