‘Black Panther 2′ will film in Brunswick, Ga.

This image released by Disney shows Lupita Nyong'o, left, and Letitia Wright in a scene from Marvel Studios' "Black Panther." The Walt Disney Co. is pushing back the release dates of many of its upcoming titles, including the Black Panther sequel “Wakanda Forever,” which is currently in production. (Matt Kennedy/Marvel Studios-Disney via AP)(Matt Kennedy | AP)
By Paige Phillips and Brian Bailey
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 7:38 PM EDT
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WTOC) - A big blockbuster movie will be filming in Brunswick this week.

“Black Panther 2″ is set to film in Brunswick at the Marry Ross Waterfront Park.

The park will be closed for filming from Oct. 22 to Nov. 8. The production company, Kimoyo Productions II LLC, will pay the City of Brunswick $15,000 to film there.

The Tammy Smith Casting agency is looking for extras. Please click here for more info.

