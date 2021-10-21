‘Black Panther 2′ will film in Brunswick, Ga.

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WTOC) - A big blockbuster movie will be filming in Brunswick this week.

“Black Panther 2″ is set to film in Brunswick at the Marry Ross Waterfront Park.

The park will be closed for filming from Oct. 22 to Nov. 8. The production company, Kimoyo Productions II LLC, will pay the City of Brunswick $15,000 to film there.

The Tammy Smith Casting agency is looking for extras. Please click here for more info.

